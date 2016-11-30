Get These XPS 13 Drivers From Dell Right Now

Dell has opened the floodgates on new drivers for the latest XPS 13. Window Central first pointed out that a number of updates were made available on Dell's website yesterday (Nov. 29) and today.

The updated drivers include the chipset, Realtek audio driver, Ethernet controller, Killer Wireless card for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, SATA and integrated graphics.

Update: 11/30, 4 p.m. ET -- Dell told Laptop Mag in an email that the new drivers are meant to pair XPS 13 laptops that will be shipping with Windows 10 Anniversary Edition as the factory image of Windows. Additionally, they are meant to prepare the computer for more updates coming in the future. The original story continues below.

The patch notes don't list any specific problems rectified by the new drivers, and they're all listed as "recommended," rather than "critical." At the moment, these updates are only available through Dell's website, and not Dell digital installer or a Windows update, though it's possible the drivers will migrate to those soon.

We gave the XPS 13 with Kaby Lake our Editors' Choice award, and it holds the throne among our favorite overall laptops.

