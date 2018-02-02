Best Accessories for Your Dell XPS 13

The Dell XPS 13 is one of our favorite laptops, and it's pretty great on its own. But with a few accessories, you can be more productive, have backup power when you travel and even replace the oddly situated camera. With these extras, you and your XPS 13 will be ready for anything.

Dell Wireless Keyboard and Mouse

Whether you're using your XPS 13 with a monitor or have the laptop on a stand so you can get a good angle on the webcam, a wireless mouse and keyboard can make it easier to be productive. Dell offers its own wireless keyboard (with a full number pad) and mouse that are perfect for your desk. They pair with a single wireless USB receiver to keep your desk free of cords and most of your ports open.

Dell Power Companion (12,000 mAh)

Your laptop runs out of power and you're not near an outlet — what do you do? The Dell Power Companion lets you carry 12,000 mAh of power on the go to charge your XPS 13 and two USB devices, such as a smartphone and a tablet. An LED indicator will let you know how much power you have left (and, by extension, how much longer you can go without plugging your laptop into a wall).

Dell Premier Sleeve

If you're traveling with your XPS 13, you'll want a secure case to keep it safe. Dell's own sleeve is meant to fit most 13.3-inch laptops, but it was designed with the XPS 13 in mind, so you'll know it's a perfect fit. It may not be the best protection against serious drops, but with this case on, your laptop will be safe from scuffs, scratches and dust.

Logitech C920 Pro Webcam

The webcam on the XPS 13 is in a weird spot — on the bottom-left corner of the bezel — giving it a perfect view of your nostrils. You can try stacking it on top of books for a quick fix, but buying an external webcam is a simpler solution. The Logitech C920 Pro captures 1080p images and barely covers the screen, which is important, considering the XPS 13's tiny bezel.

Innergie Universal Laptop Adapter

Though the XPS 13 comes with a proprietary Dell power adapter that plugs into a special port on the left side, it can also charge over its USB Type-C port. That means you can use any USB Type-C charger that's capable of delivering at least 45 watts of power, and you can share that charger with other laptops, tablets and phones that support Type-C charging. This is one of the first laptop-capable USB Type-C chargers on the market, making it invaluable for people who want to carry many devices but only one power brick.

Monoprice USB Type-C Cable

The Thunderbolt 3 port on the XPS 13 will fit USB Type-C cables, which will let you use the newest accessories, battery packs and chargers. As more and more USB Type-C peripherals become available, you'll be prepared to use them.

