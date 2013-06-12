UrbanEars Re:Plattan Headphones Promise to Save the Rainforest

Want to help save the rainforest? If so, you should buy new headphones, of course. At least that's what Swedish headphones manufacturer UrbanEars believes. The audio company has teamed up with environmental protection project Pax to help save the planet with every $80 Re:Plattan headphone purchase.

Five square meters of Costa Rican rainforest is protected for every set of on-ear headphones sold, according to the UrbanEars. To keep the eco-friendly experience personal, each pair comes with a personal code for the GPS coordinates of your little square of the forest, which you can track on Pax’s website. Your piece of paradise, according to UrbanEars, is home to about 500 ants, 10 flowers, 5 spiders, 2 butterflies, shrubs, trees, monkeys and even a jaguar – “if you’re lucky.” And each square prevents 500 kilograms, or approximately 1100 pounds, of carbon dioxide from reaching the atmosphere.

On top of all that, each Re:Plattan headphone is made by recycling leftover parts of other headphones. The result is a colorful patchwork-style headset that features a Zoundplug on the earcap, allowing users to plug in additional headphones to share tunes. A 47-inch fabric cord and a microphone and remote round out the specs, and UrbanEars bundles a one-year premium replacement warranty.