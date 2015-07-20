How to Uninstall Programs in Windows 10

Uninstalling unwanted programs is one of the most common and important tasks that all laptop and desktop users perform. However, if you're new to Windows 10, you may not know how to remove every app. The old-school Programs and Features and control panel menu that Windows 7 and XP users are used to still exists, but won't actually delete newer kinds of apps.

Whether it is a desktop program, a Windows 8-style Modern app or a new-fangled Universal app, there's one simple way to remove it. Here's how to uninstall any program in Windows 10, even if you don't know what kind of app it is.

1.

Open the Start menu.

2.

Click Settings.

3. Click System on the Settings menu.

4. Select Apps & features from the left pane.

A list of all installed apps appears in the right pane.

5. Select an app you wish to uninstall.

6. Click the Uninstall button that appears. If it is grayed out, this is a system app you cannot remove.

7.

Click the Uninstall pop-up button to confirm.

Windows 10 Basics