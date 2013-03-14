Smartphone Madness 2013 Game 3: Google Nexus 4 vs. HTC Windows Phone 8X

The BlackBerry Z10 trounced the Sony Xperia Z in Game 2 of Smartphone Madness 2013, taking home more than 75 percent of the vote. For today's Game 3, only you can decide who is victorious: Google's Nexus 4 with Android or HTC's Windows Phone 8X. You have until Friday, March 15 at 9 a.m. EST to cast your vote. Let's welcome the competitors to the floor.

The Google Nexus 4, made by LG, has been a runaway success since it first hit the scene in November of last year. It's been so much in demand, Google has had a tough time keeping it in stock. During our 3.5 star review, we praised the $199 Nexus 4 for its sharp, 4.7-inch HD screen that offered up good viewing angles. We found the performance speedy and smooth and the Android 4.2 software make it the choice for Android purists. It can be had for a fairly standard $199 on T-Mobile, or unlocked for $299.

What might give the HTC the upper hand in this matchup, however, is the Nexus 4's lack of LTE support. This short battery life of a mere 4 hours and 36 minutes (1.5 hours shorter than the category average) on the Nexus 4 was a big disappointment, but that's a shortcoming these two phones share. The HTC Windows Phone 8X only lasted 4 hours and 42 minutes, by comparison.

[polldaddy poll=6960862]

We think Windows Phone with its updating Live Tiles is an OS to watch, and one we expect to do well throughout this competition. We'll see tomorrow how the Nokia Lumia 920 fares against the Lenovo IdeaPhone K900. But today, the HTC Windows Phone 8X is stepping up to the line. With the power of three of the big four carriers (AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon Wireless) behind it, the fan base for this smartphone will give the power of Google a run for its money.

The svelte and sexy design, available in multiple colors, offers users a bit of pizzazz, while the Beats Audio keeps things rocking and the bright and colorful display is nothing to sneeze at. You can pick up this device on any of its three carriers for $199, or you can get it unlocked for the same price, which might prove to be this phone's secret weapon.

So now it's time to make your selection. Choose wisely, as it's all up to you. The polls close tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. EST, so don’t wait. Vote!