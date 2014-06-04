MSI Gaming Laptop Behemoths Get 3K Displays, 4 SSDs

MSI fired a powerful volley in the gaming notebook wars, showing off a pair of high-powered systems: one with a 3K display and another with the ability to support 4 SSDs at once, along with a hard drive. With both laptops due out later this year, the Taiwanese company is targeting the most-demanding mobile gamers.

If you like to take your gaming notebook on the road, MSI's new 3K laptop could be for you. A special configuration of MSI's popular GS60 Ghost Pro 15.6-inch gaming portable, the high-resolution portable is more than just another pretty screen; it sports a speedy Core i7 processor, Nvidia GTX 870M graphics, up to 16GB of RAM and, in the top configuration, dual 256GB SSDs in RAID 0 with a 1TB storage drive.

MSI claims that the Ghost Pro is the thinnest and lightest 15.6-inch gaming system in the world and it's certainly up there with the best, clocking in at just 4.18 pounds and .74-inches thick. In our brief moments with the 4K MSI GS60 Ghost Pro, the system definitely felt light enough to carry.

MORE: Best Gaming Laptops 2014

However, what really stands out is the notebook's 4K display, which not only provides more pixels but also displays 95 percent of the NTSC color gamut. Though MSI hadn't loaded any special photos or games on the demo unit, colors like the red in the default wallpaper or the blues and greens on the Window 8 desktop seemed quite vibrant. The 3K version of the MSI GS60 Ghost Pro will start at $2,000 when it launches this fall.

If you want raw power and high-end specs in laptop you'll only move from one room to another once in a whlie, the upcoming GT72 Dominator Pro. The Dominator we saw on display at MSI Booth was not a production model, but it was quite heavy. Perhaps that's because this system can support up to 4 M.2 SSDs in RAID, in addition to a hard drive.

Like the GS60 Ghost Pro and other MSI laptops, the GT72 Dominator features a SteelSeries keyboard, Dynaudio speakers and a free 6-month subscription to XSplit, a service that makes it easy to stream your gameplay to your friends. The Dominator will also have a Core i7 processor, but it will come with a ahoice of GT870 Mor GT880M graphics chips.

The Dominator may look chunky, but it's still quite a handsome fiture with its brushed aluminum black lid, red dragon logo and red accents on the back and bottom. Like some other gaming notebooks we've seen from ASUS and Gigabyte, the back side looks like the back of a Stealth Bomber. Unfortunately, the GT72 Dominator won't have a 3K or 4K screen option, because it's a 17-inch notebook and 3K or 4K 17-inch panels are hard to come by.

There's no word yet on pricing for the GT72, but it is due out by the end of the year.