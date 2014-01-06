MSI Reveals Concept Gaming Notebook, Possibly World's Lightest

In an exclusive sneak peek, MSI showed off a mysterious concept gaming notebook.Weighing just a little more than 3 pounds, MSI's latest 15-inch laptop might just be the world's lightest when it debuts during the first of half of 2014. That easily puts the company's 6-pound GT70 laptop, currently the world's thinnest gaming notebook, to shame. It would also be lighter than the 15-inch MacBook Pro with Retina Display, which weighs 4.5 pounds, and the Razer Blade 14, which weighs 4.2 pounds.

Even though the demo unit wasn't a working model, a few things were noticeable right off the bat. MSI is incorporating a pair of "muscle" lines forming a half-completed V along black brushed aluminum lid. The new look somewhat resembles the lid of a Ford Mustang and draws the eye toward the backlit dragon logo in the center of the lid. The palm rest is also made of black brushed aluminum, but the notebook's undercarriage is swathed in magnesium alloy for better heat dispersion.

Another heating solution comes in the form of a long vent atop of the keyboard, similar to the GT70, but with a few changes to the air filtration system. Now cool air is sucked in through the top vent, while the resulting hot air is blown out through both the sides and the rear.

MSI was reticent to share many spec details. The concept will ship with a 3K (2880 x 1620-pixel) resolution display. The only details we were able to glean from the cagey rep was that the notebook will be equipped with two mSATA drives. However it's almost a foregone conclusion that the laptop will feature an Intel processor with discrete graphics.

Stay tuned for more details about MSI's mystery machine, but from what we've seen, it's still a tantalizing snapshot of PC gaming in 2014.