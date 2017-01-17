Why You Should Wait for the Next MacBook Pros

Mac notebook users who demand the best from Apple may have been disappointed by the arguably outdated specs of the 2016 MacBook Pro. According to a new report, Apple will be silencing these complaints in 2017 by finally shipping notebooks with more-modern CPUs and higher memory capacities.

Not only will Apple's Pro laptops finally get the 7th Generation Kaby Lake processors, but the 12-inch MacBook will also get those CPUs. This is according to notes released by noted Apple-watcher and KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a strong track record when it comes to these predictions.

Kuo also mentioned a "15-inch MacBook" that could be a completely new version of the notebook. This laptop will come with a 32GB RAM option, and Kuo calls it the company's "most significantly redesigned product this year." This may speak to an almost entirely-new form factor, as rumors point to a massively new design for the 2017 iPhone 8.

The 12-inch MacBook will also get a new RAM option, with 16GB available, as they're currently limited to 8GB.

Customers looking for a more affordable option should keep their eyes on the 13-inch MacBook Pro without a Touch Bar. The notebook is supposed to get cheaper, according to Kuo, and fill the void left by the MacBook Air, which didn't get any updates last fall.

We don't have any specifics about when these changes will happen to the MacBook line, as Kuo didn't offer any release dates. These are just rumors at this point, but they should give any prospective MacBook shopper pause before clicking Buy, especially if they don't need a new computer immediately.

(Source: MacRumors)

