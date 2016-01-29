A Mac User’s Guide to Windows 10 Keyboard Shortcuts

If you're switching from a Mac to a PC, one of the first hurdles you have to overcome is adjusting to a new keyboard. Not only does an entirely new operating system throw out many of the paradigms you're already used to, but you're trading in the Command button for the Windows Key and the Option key for the Alt key.

There are similarities between the sets of keyboard shortcuts that PCs and Macs have, but you'll need to learn them sooner or later for maximum efficiency. For example: cut, copy and paste still have shortcuts that use X, C and Y, but you'll need to switch out the Command button for the Control button on a PC.

Here's a list of the Windows keyboard shortcuts that have similar — but sometimes slightly different — Mac counterparts. For a complete, master list of Windows 10 keyboard shortcuts, you'll want to peruse this master list we've compiled.

Mac Shortcuts and their Windows 10 Equivalents

Command + X: Ctrl + X (Cut)

Command + C: Ctrl + C (Copy)

Command + V: Ctrl + V (Paste)

Command + P: Alt + P: (Print)

Command + Tab: Alt + Tab (Jump between programs)

Command + Shift +3:Windows Key + Print Screen Key (Create screenshot, in Windows it will be sent to the Pictures folder)

Command + Mission Control: Windows Key + D (Show the desktop)

Command + Space: Windows + Q (Search, without Spotlight to search your computer, Cortana will find what you need from your PC)

Command + N: Windows + E (While you can't jump to Finder with a single keyboard shortcut, Command + N opens a new finder window)

Command + W: Alt + F4 (Close window. This opens the Shutdown options window if you're already viewing the desktop)

Command + Option + Esc: Ctrl + Shift + Esc (Opens Force Quit/Task Manager)

Control + Command + F: Windows Key + Up (Maximize a window to Full Screen)

