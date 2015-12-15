LG Gram Is Lightest 15-inch Laptop Ever

Shoppers looking for a lightweight laptop with a 15.6-inch screen have typically had to settle for a notebook that still weighs more than 3 pounds. LG breaks that pattern with a 2.16-pound, 15.6-inch version of its Gram notebook, the lightest laptop we've seen at that size. The Gram 15 will run Windows 10 and be available in 2016 with 6th generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processors.

The 15.6-inch Gram. Image: LG

At 2.16 pounds — the same weight as the 13- and 14-inch Grams that LG released in 2015 — the new gold Gram is much lighter than the 3.9 pound-Dell XPS 15 (starting at $999). The ultralight Gram 15 is 0.66 inches thick, which makes it just as thin as than the XPS 15 (0.45 to 0.66 inches) at its thickest point. While LG claims the Gram 15 should have up to 7 hours of battery life, the 14-inch Gram we recently reviewed only lasted 5 hours and 38 minutes in the Laptop Battery Test, almost 2 hours shy of LG's claimed 7.5 hours.

In our review of the original Gram, we appreciated its lightweight design, beautiful display and strong overall performance, but its short battery life, shallow keyboard and shaky lid soured our experience. We hope LG can improve in those areas with this notebook. We look forward to seeing the Gram 15 in January at CES, and bringing it in for some rigorous testing.