Lenovo Taps Mobile Market Again With Android-Based 'Smartphone S2'

This week at CES, Lenovo will be showing off its latest entry in the handset market, the Lenovo Smartphone S2, a slim 3.8-inch Android handset powered by a speedy 1.4-GHz Qualcomm 8260 CPU. The Smartphone S2, which was recently released in China as the LePhone S2, does not appear to have any groundbreaking specs, but sports a clean, lightweight 4.2 ounce design and some UI enhancements.

The Smartphone S2's 3.8-inch screen has a 800 x 480 resolution, which is still the most common on Android phones, but not quite as awe-inspiring as the 1280 x 720 screens we've seen on high-end phones like the Galaxy Nexus and HTC Rezound. The back features an 8-MP camera while the front houses a 0.3-MP camera for chats. Like most phones, it supports 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 2., and GPS, but unlike every other handset on the block, it also has HDMI out. The handset is compatiable with WCDMA and HSPA+ networks.

Though the S2 comes with Android 2.3 Gingerbread instead of the latest Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich OS, it has some Lenovo UI enhancements which the company calls "Lenovo Magic 3.0." Though we haven't seen Lenovo Magic yet, we have high hopes for it, based on the really useful and attractive tweaks the company made to Android 3.0 for its IdeaPad Tablet K1 and ThinkPad Tablet.

Though Lenovo is showing the Smartphone S2 in Las Vegas this week, the phone's future in the U.S. and Europe remains an open question. Lenovo has never released a smartphone in North America and its LePhone line has been largely limited to the Chinese market. We'll have to wait and see where the S2 lands.