Lenovo Preps Two New Android Tablets Ahead of MWC

Lenovo fans may have even more to love soon. Two 8-inch Android tablets just made their way through the FCC for the manufacturer. Sadly details are a bit scarce.

What we do know is that the two slates are currently labeled A5500 and A7600 for the time being. Both models are 8-inchers, with the A5500 packing a 1280 x 800-pixel display, 1.3-GHz quad-core MediaTek CPU, 8MP rear camera and Dolby Digital sound. There are currently no detailed specs for the A7600. Both tablets were tested using Android 4.2.2, but that could change given the variety of Windows 8.1 tablets produced by Lenovo.

Lenovo recently released it's 8-inch Miix 2, which became one of our favorite Windows slates thanks to its thin design, bright display, and zippy overall performance. We were also impressed with Lenovo's upcoming ThinkPad 8, which packs a sharp 1920 x 1200 screen, Bay Trail processor, and a versatile add-on cover built for business users.

We're not sure where Lenovo's still-unnamed new tablets will fall within the company's spectrum of slates, but Android Community notes that the duo could be a part of the company's IdeaPad line. We're hoping to get up close and personal with these two tablets at this year's Mobile World Congress show.

via Android Community