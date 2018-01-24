How to Quickly Transfer Images from an iPad to a PC

Though iTunes is great for copying individual music tracks and video to and from an iPad, getting individual images you’ve saved on the iPad from the Photos app isn’t as easy. E-mailing each image gets tedious if you have more than two or three, and you might not want to sync your entire My Photos library to the device if you just want a few. Thankfully, there’s a faster way.

1. Connect the iPad to a computer via the USB cord.

2. On the iPad, press "Allow" when a pop up asks for permission to allow your PC to see the files. Otherwise, the device will only charge.

3. Windows will recognize the iPad as a hard drive and AutoPlay may prompt you with Device Options. Choose “Open device to view files,” if so. Otherwise, find the iPad in Windows Explorer.

4. Open the disk, then navigate to DCIM > 100APPLE.

Here you’ll find all images from the Saved Photos folder.

If you want to do it wirelessly, you can also tried a cloud service like Google Photos or iCloud.

Additional contributions by Andrew E. Freedman

iPad Pro Tips and Tricks