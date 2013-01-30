How to Copy and Paste Text in BlackBerry 10

If you're sending a lot of e-mails or BBMs, BlackBerry 10's copy and paste tool can be a life saver. Here's how to use it:
1. Tap and hold the area of text you want to highlight. Drag the text anchor points to cover the sentence or paragraph you want to copy.
2. Tap the highlighted area to display the Copy/ Paste menu.
3. Select the Copy icon on the right side of the screen to copy your text.
4. Tap and hold the area where you want to paste your text, and tap the Paste icon on the right side of the screen.
To cut text, follow the same steps, but instead of selecting the Copy icon, choose the Cut icon.
