How to Add Bookmarks to BlackBerry 10's Web Browser

With BlackBerry 10's Web browser, users can bookmark their favorite Web pages for easy access. To add add a bookmark:

1. Open the Web browser app and navigate to the Web page you want to bookmark.

2. Tap the vertical ellipsis in the bottom right corner of the screen to open the browser's options menu.

3. Select Add to Home Screen to add the page to your bookmarked home screen list or Add Bookmark to simply bookmark the page.

4. Edit the site's name to your liking and tap the Save button at the top of the screen. The next time you open your browser, your saved site will appear among the home screen bookmarks.

5. To access standard bookmarks, tap the window icon in the bottom left corner of the screen and select bookmarks.

