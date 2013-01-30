How to Change Search Engines in BlackBerry 10's Browser

People are finicky when it comes to the search engines they use. That's why with BlackBerry 10, like previous versions of the OS, users have the ability to change their Web browser's default search engine. To change the search engine:
1. Begin typing a search term in the browser bar. When the bar recognizes your search term, a search engine option box will appear in the top right corner of the screen.
2. Tap the box to open the browser's search engine list, which is comprised of Google, Bing and Yahoo.
3. Choose your search engine of choice and press "Go" on the virtual keyboard to begin searching. The selected search engine will now serve as the browser's default choice.
More Blackberry 10 Tips
- How to Master BlackBerry 10's Gestures
- How to Move Predictive Text on BlackBerry 10's Keyboard
- How to Use the Time Shift Camera App in BlackBerry 10
- How to Edit Photos Using BlackBerry 10
- How to Put Your BlackBerry 10 Phone in Airplane Mode
- How to Copy and Paste Text in BlackBerry 10
- How to Change the Search Engine in BlackBerry 10's Browser
- How to Add Bookmarks to BlackBerry 10's Web Browser
- How to Create App Folders with BlackBerry 10
- How to Add Email and Social Media Accounts to BlackBerry 10
- How to Add Languages to BlackBerry 10's Virtual Keyboard
- How to Add Shortcuts to BlackBerry 10's Virtual Keyboard
- How to Change Navigation Settings in BlackBerry 10
- How to Disable Voice Navigation in BlackBerry 10