How to Change Navigation Settings in Blackberry 10

BlackBerry 10's Maps app is a fully functional navigation program and, as such, offers users the ability to specify the kind of routes they want to take when using the searching for directions. Don't want to take a ferry or highway? No problem, you can change the apps settings with these quick steps:

1. Open the Maps app and swipe down from the top of the screen to open the menu bar.

2. Select Settings and tap Route Options.

3. To set the type of route you want the app to use, choose either Fastest, Simplest or Shortest.

4. To avoid highways or ferries, check boxes next to Highways and Ferries. Tap the back button and your navigation options will be set.

