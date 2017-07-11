Get $200 Off the MSI Leopard Pro During Prime Day

Welcome to Prime Day: MSI edition. While supplies last, gamers on a budget can pick up the GP72VR Leopard Pro or the GL62M 7RE-623 for $1,249.99 and $899.99 respectively. That's a savings of $200 in the case of the Leopard Pro.

We recently reviewed the Leopard Pro and were pleased with its vivid display and seriously comfortable keyboard. Thanks to its 2.8-GHz Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPU, the laptop deliver solid overall and gaming performance. That means you'll be able to get good frame rates on most games at fairly high settings. You'll also have the ability to use the rig with either an Oculus Rift or HTC Vive for some virtual shenanigans.

MSI's GL series notebooks are a bit cheaper than your typical MSI rig, but that doesn't mean they can't deliver quite a punch on the gaming front. Outfitted with a 2.8-GHz Intel Core i7-7700HQ CPU, 8GB of RAM and Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti GPU, the GL62 can produce high frame rates, albeit on lower settings. And if the 15-inch 1920 x 1080 display is anything like other MSI laptops we've reviewed this year, we expecting a vivid panel with accurate color and above-average brightness.

So if you're looking for a pair of gaming notebooks that can deliver strong performance without destroying your budget, the Leopard Pro and GL62M are some prime candidates (Get it?). And with the money you save, you can buy a couple of games for your shiny new gaming rig.