Every iPad Pro Keyboard Shortcut You'll Ever Need

When the iPad became more productivity-friendly with the Smart Keyboard ($169 for use with 12.9-inch iPad Pro, $149 for use with 9.7-inch iPad Pro), iOS embraced keyboard shortcuts. While you could have guessed that Command + A selects all text, did you know there's a keyboard shortcut to jump to the home screen? How about a key combination that brings up an app switcher that looks a lot like the one found on Windows and macOS?

These keyboard shortcuts don't require the Smart Keyboard or the iPad Pro. These tricks will work if you pair a Bluetooth keyboard with any iPad running iOS 9 or later. Below you'll find a comprehensive list of the shortcuts currently available. If you want to see if other shortcuts are available for the app you're using, hold down the Command button for a temporary overlay.

MORE: Best iPad Pro Cases

iOS

Command + Tab: App switcher

Command + Space: System-wide search

Command + Shift + H: Navigate to home screen

Shift + Tab: Return to the previous field

While Editing Text:

Command + A: Select all text

Command + X: Cut

Command + V: Paste

Command + Z: Undo

Command + Shift + Z: Redo

Option + Left: Move cursor one word to the left

Option + Right: Move cursor one word to the right

Option + Shift + Left arrow: Select previous word

Option + Shift + Right arrow: Select next word

Safari

Command + T: Open new tab

Command + W: Close open tab

Control + Tab: Show next tab

Control + Shift + Tab: Show previous tab

Command + R: Reload current Web page

Command + F: Opens find

Command + L: Access address field

Command + Shift + R: Open Reader mode

Chrome

Command + T: Open new tab

Command + Shift + N: Open new Incognito tab

Command + Shift + T: Reopen last-closed tab

Command + L: Access address field

Command + W: Close tab

Command + D: Bookmark current page

Command + F: Opens find

Command + R: Reload tab

Command + Y: Open history

Command + Shift + . [period]: Activate voice search

Firefox

Command + Left: Back

Command + Right: Forward

Command + Shift + P: Open new Private tab

Control + Tab: Show next tab

Control + Shift + Tab: Show previous tab

Command + R: Reload tab

Command + F: Opens find

Command + T: Open new tab

Command + L: Access address field

Command + W: Close tab

Microsoft Outlook

Command + N: Compose new message

Command + Shift + N: Create new event

While reading a message:

Command + Up: Open previous message

Command + Down: Open next message

Command + R: Compose reply

Command + Shift + R: Reply All

Command + J: Forward message

Command + 1: Access mail tab

Command + 2: Access calendar tab

Command + 3: Access files tab

Command + 4: Access people tab

Command + 5: Access settings tab

While composing a message:

Escape: Close

Command + Return: Send message

Mail

Command + N: New email

Command + R: Reply

Command + Shift + R: Reply all

Command + Shift + F: Forward

Command + Shift + N: Get all new mail

Command + Shift + J: Mark email as junk

Command + Shift + L: Flag email

Command + Shift + U: Mark email as unread

Command + Option + F: Search mailbox

Command + Up arrow: View previous email

Command + Down arrow: View next email

While Composing an Email:

Command + Shift + D: Send email

Command + Option + B: Add Bcc recipients

Command + M: Minimize draft

MORE: iOS 9 Gives Your iPad Laptop-Like Powers

Notes

Command + F: Find Note

Command + B: Bold

Command + I: Italics

Command + U: Underline

Command + Option + T: Set in title (H1) format

Command + Option + H: Set in heading (H2) format

Command + Option + L: Add checklist box

Command + N: New note

iMovie

Ctrl + Left arrow: Go to beginning

Ctrl + Right arrow: Go to end

Shift + Left arrow: Go back 10 frames

Shift + Left arrow: Go forward 10 frames

Command + B: Split selected clip

Command + Shift + Plus: Zoom in

Command + Minus: Zoom out

Option + [: Trim clip start

Option + ]: Trim clip end

Command + Option + B: Detach audio

Command + Shift + M: Mute audio in selected clip

Ctrl + S: show audio waveforms

Calendar

Command + 1: Go to day view

Command + 2: Go to week view

Command + 3: Go to month view

Command + 4: Go to year view

Command + T: Show today

Command + R: Refresh calendars

Command + F: Search

Command +N: New event

Command + N: New contact entry

Command + F: Search

Apple Maps

Command + 1: Standard view

Command + 2: Transit view

Command + 3: Satellite view

Command + F: Find

Microsoft Word, Excel and Powerpoint:

Command + B:

Bold

Command + I: Italics

Command + U: Underline

Word:

Command + S:

Save

Command + F: Find in document

Microsoft Powerpoint

Command + Shift + N: New slide

Pages

While editing a document:

Command + B: Bold

Command + I: Italics

Command + U: Underline

Command + Option + C: Copy style

Command + Shift + K: Add comment

Command + Shift + W: Show word count

Command + F: Find in document

Command + R: Show/Hide ruler

Command + N: New document

When an object or section of text is selected:

Command + D: Duplicate

Command + L: Lock position

Command + Option + Shift + F: Send to front layer

Command + Option + Shift + B: Send to back layer

Sheets

Command + Shift + K: Add comment

Command + F: Find in spreadsheet

Command + Shift + [: Go to previous sheet

Command + Shift + ]: Go to next sheet

Command + Shift + N: Insert Sheet

Command + N: New spreadsheet

When an object or section of text is selected:

Command + Option + C: Copy style

Command + D: Duplicate

Command + L: Lock position

Keynote

Command + Option + P: Play slideshow

Command + Option + A: Show transitions and builds

Command + Option + N: Show presenter notes

Command + N: New presentation

Command + F: Find

Command + Shift + K: Add comment

When an object or section of text is selected:

Command + D: Duplicate

Command + L: Lock position

Command + Option + Shift + F: Send to front layer

Command + Option + Shift + B: Send to back layer

While editing text:

Command + B: Bold

Command + I: Italics

Command + U: Underline

Command + Option + C: Copy style

Reminders

Command + Control + I: Show reminder details

Command + N: New reminder

iPad Pro Tips and Tricks