Top 8 Designer eReader Cases for Kindle, Nook and Nook Color

Even though the iPad gets most of the luxury attention when it comes to cases, there are plenty of designers who lavish their love on eReaders as well. Your Kindle 3G and Nook Color are just as much in need of accessorizing, especially if you're going to carry them in your expensive, designer purse. Here are our favorite cases and covers from Diane von Furstenberg, Cole Haan, Jack Spade and more of the runway-ready crowd.

Diane von Furstenberg Kayley Canvas Clutch

The DVF signature print is timeless and beautiful no matter what kind of accessory it graces. We're in love with it on this Kindle case, which features the familiar monogram toggle clasp and a couple of pockets inside for business cards. The pink suede interior will keep your Kindle scratch-free and the cover folds back for one-handed reading. Compatibility: Kindle 3 |Get it now for $85 at Amazon.com.

Cole Haan Hand-Stained Leather Brown Floral Print Cover

The subtle imprint on this leather Cole Haan case is understated and elegant -- the perfect home for your new Kindle. The cover is flexible enough to fold back and features a laser-etched design on the outside plus goat suede on the inside. The patented Kindle hinges will keep your eReader snug in place. Compatibility: Kindle 3 |Get it now for $91 at Amazon.com.

Kate Spade Nylon License Plate Cover

Looking for the eReader cover equivalent of the Little Black Dress? Kate Spade is on the case. This slim and sophisticated cover makes nylon seem like a luxury item, and the license plate screams urban chic. Little details in the design show that it was thoughtfully made specifically for the Nook color, including access to the ports even when the eReader is snugly inside and a small recess in the back panel to enhance the sound coming from the speakers. Fashion and function in one? You go, Kate Spade. Compatibility: Nook Color | Available later this month for $85 at Barnes & Noble

Oberon Designs Peacock Cover

Give your Nook Color the look of an old-school leather notebook with this beautifully rendered Oberon cover. The hand-tooled peacock design is mirrored in the pewter button on the front, and the wool lining protects the screen from scratches. We like that it also includes side pockets as well as a small slip pocket for business cards or ID. And the leather is pliable enough to fold back all the way for one-handed reading. Aside from the Peacock there are 24 other designs in a wide range of colors, plus plenty for the original Nook. Compatibility: Nook, Nook Color |Get it now for $72 at Oberon Designs.

Lauren By Ralph Lauren Newbury

Keep your eReader safe in this stylish case from Lauren By Ralph Lauren. Inside, elastic straps hold the device in place and multiple pockets hold business cards, accessories, and more. Even if you don't like the way the straps sit on your device, you can still keep it secure in your bag as it's zipper-enclosed. Compatibility: Kindle 2, Nook Color |Get it now for $68 at Bloomingdales.

Diane von Furstenberg Kallie Zebra Print Leather Clutch

DVF's signature prints can turn any piece of tech into a fashionable accessory, including the Kindle 2. We're fans of the leather exterior and Zebra print, and the pink suede lining will keep your screen protected and scratch-free. We also like the little extras -- like the DVF toggle clasp on the front and the business card holders inside -- that make the Kallie fashionable and functional. Compatibility: Kindle 2 | Get it now for $70 on Amazon.com

Jack Spade Brown Leather Embossed Anchor Cover

Even though you can't read Patrick O'Brian's books on the Nook yet, you can still bring a nautical flair to your eBook device. This leather Anchor cover is stately and elegant on the outside and wild on the inside. Contrast the antiqued, hand-rubbed letter and tactilicious anchors with the cotton interior featuring classic tattoo designs. Want to carry the theme even further? It also comes in Navy Blue. Compatibility: Nook| Get it now for $195 at Barnes & Noble.

Kate Spade Canvas Bella Library Cover

If you're rocking a Nook, you must like books, right? Celebrate your love of the literary with the library design from Kate Spade. The red interior strikes the perfect contrast to the more pastel-influenced cover. And the light padding on this canvas case helps protect your device while in your (ultra stylish) bag, and the molded bottom/elastic strap combo will further ensure it doesn't rattle around. Compatibility: Nook| Get it now for $85 at Barnes & Noble.