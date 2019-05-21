Dell Memorial Day Sale: $400 Off XPS (2019), Alienware

The unofficial start of summer is upon us, but before you fire up the grill, we've got some laptop deals you need to see. We're picking through the Dell Memorial Day sale and spotlighting the best deals you shouldn't miss.

This year, the PC manufacturer is discounting a variety of tech including some of our favorite laptops, like the Editor's Choice XPS 13 (9380). New deals will be released each day. Some best bets you can buy right now include:

Memorial Day Deals You Can Buy Right Now

Dell Inspiron Chromebook 11 from $149.99 ($50 off): Need a spare laptop for the coffee table or for a child? The Inspiron Chromebook 11 is a perfect fit. Various models are on sale with prices that start at $149.99. That's the best price we've seen for these machines outside of Black Friday. (Sale ends 5/30).

XPS 13 (9380) for $979.99 ($230 off): The Editor's Choice XPS 13 (9380) is one of the best laptops of 2019. It packs a powerful Whiskey Lake processor, which makes this machine a mobile powerhouse. The new 2019 model also puts the webcame where it should be, which kills the nosecam once and for all. The configuration on sale sports a 13.3-inch 1080p LCD, Core i5-8265U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. (Sale ends 5/30).

Dell 27-inch 1080p IPS Monitor (SE2719H) for $149.99 ($100 off): Need a big-screen monitor on the cheap? The Dell SE2719H offers 1080p resolution, 1,000:1 contrast ratio, and a 5ms response time. It sports HDMI and VGA connectivity. (Sale ends 5/23).

Dell 27-inch QHD G-Sync Monitor (S2716DG) w/ $50 GC for $399.99 ($400 off): The Dell S2716DG is a proper gaming monitor with a 1ms response time and stunning QHD resolution. The G-Sync compatible monitor features DisplayPort and HDMI connectivity. Even better, it comes with a $50 Dell eGift Card. (Sale ends 5/23).

Dell G7 15 w/ GTX 1650 for $899.99 ($150 off): Dell's entry-level laptops are also getting price cuts for Memorial Day. First up is the Dell G7 15, which is $150 off. The configuration on sale includes a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB 5400 rpm w/ 128GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 graphics card. (Sale ends 5/30).

Alienware m15 w/ RTX 2060 for $1,699.99 ($380 off): The Editor's Choice Alienware m15 is a svelte gaming laptop that packs a serious punch. In terms of hardware, it makes no compromises. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i7-8750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an RTX 2060 video card. (Sale ends 5/30).

You can shop the entire Dell Memorial Day sale here.