Hands-on with the World's First Chrome OS Tablet

It's a Chromebook. It's a tablet. It's both. Acer just unveiled the world’s first Chromebook tablet: the Chromebook Tab 10. And yes, you can play Fortnite and PUBG on it. But outside of fighting tooth and nail for that illustrious chicken dinner, Acer is targeting educators and students with this handsome new slate. The company has yet to share pricing or launch dates. Instead, here are my first impressions.

Design

The 9.7-inch Chromebook Tab 10 is one of the more attractive tablets I've seen. The rear panel is made of a dark-blue rubberized material that's nice to touch and easy to hold. The bezels surrounding the 9.7-inch display are a little thick, but it's not a deal breaker. You'll find a 1600 x 1200 webcam on the front and a shooter with an awkward resolution of 560 x 1920 on the back.

On the left hand side of the tablet, there is the power button with an LED indicator and the volume control. At the top, is a headphone jack with a Type-C power input at the bottom. At the bottom left corner, you'll find the Wacom EMR stylus stashed away.

Specs

Underneath the Tab 10's 0.4-inch, 1.2 pound hood is an OP1 processor and graphics card with 32GB of eMMC storage, 4GB of RAM and a battery that Acer claims can last up to 9 hours. The 2048 x 1536 IPS display was bright enough not be hindered by its glossy screen and the colors were vibrant, especially while playing a low quality PUBG.

Apps

The Tab 10 allows you to access android apps in the Play Store, which will grant you access to the aforementioned battle royales. Acer’s highlight app is Google Expeditions AR, pitched specifically for schools. For example, this would allow students to experiment in chemistry class without the risk of dangerous spills. On top of that, the tablet can be managed through Google’s Chrome Management System.

Outlook

With its solid display, slick design and interesting features like the AR app and Chrome Management System, the Chromebook Tab 10 looks to be a promising tablet for future students. And the ability to access android apps also allows for use beyond just school. Who doesn’t want to get their Fortnite on after class?