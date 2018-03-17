Best Laptops for Playing Fortnite

If you haven't heard by now, Fortnite is a pretty big deal in a lot of gaming circles. Developed by Epic Games, this sandbox survival title puts you smack-dab in the middle of a mysterious crisis. After a worldwide storm wipes out most of Earth's human population, you and three other players have to fight off droves of monsters and zombie-like creatures. Every now and then, you'll break to scavenge for supplies to build a shelter study enough to keep out the monstrous horrors beyond the gate. It's one part cartoony survival horror and one part creation sim — which equals too much fun.

And while you can play Fortnite on Android, iOS, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the real fun is on a PC, where you can take advantage of powerful discrete graphics cards for ridiculously high frame rates and smooth graphics.

Ready to build your dream fortress while fending off the undead? Not so fast; your system will need to match either the minimum or recommended requirements to get in on the fun:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit OS required) Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit OS required) Processor Intel Core i3-4160@ 3.60 GHz or equivalent Intel Core i5-4690 3.5 GHz or equivalent Memory 6GB RAM 8GB RAM Graphics NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 2GB,GTX 750Ti 2GB, or equivalent NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 equivalent or higher DirectX Version 11 Version 11 Network Broadband Internet connection Broadband internet connection Storage 15GB available space 20GB available space

If your current laptop misses the minimum mark, it might be time to invest in a new system. But which laptop should you choose? There's a Fortnite-compatible laptop for nearly every budget.

Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming (Best Under $1,000)

Dell keeps retuning this fiery-red stunner, turning it into a powerhouse that hits way above its $949.00 price tag. This affordable system comes packed with a solid Intel Core i5 processor and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 Max-Q GPU, which makes it VR capable. But when you aren't exploring virtual worlds, you can expect reasonably high frame rates when you're fighting for survival in Fortnite. Best of all, the Inspiron 15 gets over 7 hours of battery life, so you can bring the fight for hours. Key SpecsCPU: 2.5-GHz Intel Core i5-7300HQ CPU GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (Max-Q) 6GB of VRAM RAM/Storage: 8GB/256GB SSD Display Size/Resolution: 15.6 inches/1920 x 1080

Micro Center PowerSpec 1510 (Best 15-inch)

We're constantly amazed at how relatively inexpensive the Micro Center PowerSpec 15 is, considering what you get. The 15.6-inch gaming rig has a Core i7 processor with 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a bright, colorful display. But the real star of the show is the GTX 1070 GPU, which pretty much guarantees some buttery-smooth graphics. Key SpecsCPU: 2.8-GHz Intel Core i7-7700HQ CPU GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB of VRAM RAM/Storage: 16GB/256GB SSD (1TB 7,200-rpm hard drive) Display Size/Resolution: 15.6 inches/1920 x 1080

HP Omen 17 (Best 17-inch)

The HP Omen 17 underwent a stunning redesign that's sure to turn heads. But it's the inside that counts, and the Omen 17 is serving up some truly ominous power, with hardy specs like the GTX 1070 GPU and Core i7 CPU. The notebook also sports a lovely 4K display with blistering-fast transfer speeds. And in case you want to squeeze even more performance out of this baby, you can upgrade the RAM and the storage. Key SpecsCPU: 2.8-GHz Intel Core i7-7700HQ CPU GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB of VRAM RAM/Storage: 32GB/512GB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD Display Size/Resolution: 17.3 inches/3840 x 2160

Razer Blade (Best Portable)

Who says you can't take it with you? The Razer Blade's slim, lightweight dimensions and its sleek, black aluminum chassis mean you can game on the go and look good doing it. In terms of power, you get a GTX 1060 and a Core i7 processor, which is more than enough to bring the pain to the undead in Fortnite. Key SpecsCPU: 2.8-GHz Intel Core i7-7700HQ CPU GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB of VRAM RAM/Storage: 16GB/256GB PCIe SSD Display Size/Resolution: 14 inches/1920 x 1080

Alienware 13 OLED (Best Display)

Fortnite has a unique, cartoony art style that's loaded with color. What better way to enjoy all that digital splendor than with the best display on the market? The Alienware 13 OLED has a gorgeous 2560 x 1400 OLED panel that is an absolute wonder to behold. The notebook also packs a Core i7 CPU and a GTX 1060, so it's pretty and powerful. Key SpecsCPU: 2.8-GHz Intel Core i7-7700HQ CPU GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB of VRAM RAM/Storage: 16GB/512GB PCIe SSD Display Size/Resolution: 13.3 inches/2560 x 1440

