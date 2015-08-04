How to Change Edge Browser's Download Folder

By default, Windows 10's Edge Browser saves every file you download to the "Downloads" folder under your profile. For example, a user named "avram" would have a default download folder of C:\Users\avram\Downloads. But what if you want to save your files to a different folder or even to the desktop? Edge doesn't provide any way to change the downloads folder in its settings menu, but you can set a new location in the registry. Here's how.

1. Open the registry editor. You can get there by hitting Windows + R, typing "regedit" into the run menu and hitting Enter.

2. Navigate to HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\User Shell Folders. You can get there by opening the folders in the left pane.

3. Open the registry key with a Data setting of %USERPROFILE%\Downloads. It will probably be named {374DE290-123F-4565-9164-39C4925E467B}.

4. Set the Value data to the new file path (ex: C\mydownloads). If you want downloads to save to the desktop set it to %USERPROFILE%\Desktop.

5. Close the registry editor.

Windows 10 Basics

