The best USB-C accessories and cables are becoming standard for both charging and data on the best laptops, best Chromebooks and best tablets. While not every device has this powerful port yet, a number of prominent notebooks employ it. So we compiled a list of the best USB Type-C accessories and cables as well as a short guide to help you through the madness.

Below you’ll find a list of the best USB Type-C accessories and cables that will help you continue to use your older USB-A peripherals, charge your devices, provide extra ports with some of the best USB Type-C hubs and take advantage of USB Type-C’s ability to output 4K video. It’s everything you’ll need to make the most out of the new connector, especially as it ends up on a growing list of devices. You can also use one of the best eGPUs to turn your cheap laptop into a gaming machine (stay tuned for more eGPU reviews down the line).

If you're looking for something more expansive for your laptop, consider taking a tour down our best docking stations page. But if you prefer legacy tech, you might even want a laptop with a DVD drive.

1. WGGE USB-C to USB-C Cable

WGGE produces this tangle-free, nylon braided, 10-foot USB-C to USB-C cable for only $10.99. You can use it to charge USB-C devices as well as connect external hard drives and docking stations.

And if you don’t want the joy of a really long, inexpensive wire, you can get the 6.6-foot version for an even cheaper $8.99. WGGE also includes a two-year warranty with it.

The Plugable USB-C Triple Display Dock (UD-ULTCD) is the best pick for early adopters who need a dock. It works with the newest standards, like USB Type-C for charging and external displays and supports 4K monitors.

We didn’t like that it’s locked into vertical orientation, but you can’t argue for great performance and support for three displays at the same time.

3. Aukey USB-C to USB 3.0 Adapter

If you don’t want to buy a whole bunch of new cables, you can grab a tiny adapter. Aukey’s USB-C to USB 3.0 adapter is small and will work with any of your legacy peripherals.

It also doesn’t hurt that you get a two-pack for just $10, so you can just multiple USB Type-A accessories with your new computer at once.

4. Samsung Portable SSD T5

The Samsung Portable SSD T5 takes the spot of its predecessor, the T3, on this list, with even faster speeds and a better design. It comes with both a USB Type-C cable and a USB-C to USB 3.0 cable, so you can use it with any laptop and many newer Android phones.

It has blazing fast transfer speeds of up to 540MBps, and backed up my computer extremely quickly. I love the new blue color for the 250GB ($127.99) and 500GB models ($196) , while the 1TB ($397.99) and 2TB ($797.99) options come in black. The thing is tiny -- smaller than a credit card -- and includes a three-year warranty.

5. SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive

If you're transferring data between USB Type-A and USB Type-C devices, SanDisk's two-sided Ultra Dual flash drive is the perfect storage solution.

Starting at 16GB, this flash drive uses a slider to switch between a USB 3.0 Type-A connector on one side and a USB Type-C connector on the other, so you will see blazing speeds on both ends of the transfer. You can also get it in 32GB, 64GB and 128GB sizes.

6. Apple USB-C Power Adapter

No doubt your USB Type-C device came with a charger. But extras never hurt, and the 30W Apple USB Type-C Power Adapter is a compact and sleek-looking choice. Just remember that you need to bring your own USB Type-C to USB Type-C charging cable.

7. Anker PowerCore+ 20100 USB Type-C Power Bank

Laptops, tablets and smartphones keep getting thinner, and most don’t have replaceable batteries.

Certain USB Type-C ports, like the ones on the 12-inch MacBook and Google’s Pixel C, support charging, so Anker has introduced a high-capacity external battery that will keep your battery full on the go. This battery also features two USB-A ports to feed hungry tablets, headphones and other rechargeable gadgets.

8. Kingston Nucleum

Apple’s 12-inch MacBook has one measly USB Type-C port, but Kingston's hub can make it much more useful.

It boasts two USB Type-A 3.1 ports, two Type-C ports (including one for power, an HDMI output for up to 4K resolution, an SD card slot and a microSD card slot. That's enough to transfer data, power monitors and use both new and old USB accessories.

9. AmazonBasics USB-C to USB-A Cable (White)

This 3-foot, $9.99 cable will come in handy wherever you go, especially in situations where you have a USB-C device and are surrounded by USB-A charging stations.

And whether you need to transfer files to an older computer via a connected smartphone or hard drive, Amazon has got your back with that 10 Gbps data transfer speed. We updated this with the white cable because the black onewas out of stock.

10. Scosche PowerVolt 3.0 Charger for Cars

With a blazingPower Deliver 3.0 system,Scosche's USB Type-C (18W) and Type-A (12W) car charger will keep up to two devices fully charged for a journey across the country, all for $24.99.

It's up to 3 times faster than typical 5W chargers, and it also includes an LED power indicator as well as safety measures to prevent your device from overcharging.

11. Zulpunur USB C to Headphone Jack Adapter

There are plenty of laptops and tablets, like the Google Pixel Slate and the 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro, that have forsaken the precious headphone jack. So instead of letting this bleak new future blindside you, come prepared with Zulpunur's USB C to Headphone Jack Adapter.

The adapter supports music control as well as calling control, and it also comes with two in the pack, so you have a replacement wire on the spot.

12. CHOETECH USB-C (Female) to Micro USB (Male) Adapter

You may be running on the USB-C high life, but your controllers aren't (most of them anyway).

If you need to plug-and-play or simply charge, why bother getting another cable when you can use your existing USB-C cable with a handy adapter from CHOETECH, which is only $7.99 for a pair of USB-C (female) to Micro USB (male) adapters.

13. Anker USB C to Lightning Cable

Anker's USB C to Lightning Cable is a necessary accessory if you're an iPhone or iPad user, as you can seamlessly connect your Apple device your MacBook or iPad Pro to charge and sync your data.

The cable is 3 feet long and also has Apple's MFI certification, so you'll have no problems connecting with this cable.

What you need to know about USB Type-C

With Type-C on board, you can copy files at USB 3.1 speeds, deliver enough power to charge a laptop or use Alt Mode to send other types of data using DisplayPort or Thunderbolt 3 connections.

All Thunderbolt 3 ports use the Type-C connector and are compatible with both the faster Thunderbolt 3 standard and regular Type-C devices. Thunderbolt 3 has four times the bandwidth (40 Gbps) of standard USB Type-C 3.1. Some docks and hard drives also take advantage of the faster speeds.

USB 3.2 is another version of USB Type-C. It doubles regular USB Type-C speeds at 20 Gbps, but is half of Thunderbolt 3 speeds. Meanwhile, USB 4 will have a speed of 40 Gbps. The best part, though, is that when you upgrade to a laptop that supports it, it will work on all of your existing cables, so no need to wait on buying them. And if you need some help setting up your laptop out of the box, we have a couple tips that'll ease your way forward.