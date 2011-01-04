Trending

Asus Eee Pad Slider Glides In with Android 3.0, 10.1-inch Tablet Display

Think of the Eee Pad Slider, one of the new tablet products announced today by Asus, as the Android netbook you always wanted, but better.

It's 10.1-inch slide-up display reveals a full QWERTY-keyboard, a mini-notebook must-have. And with just half-an-inch thickness and 2.2-pound carrying weight , the Slider has already beat most netbooks in the thin and light department.

And here's the "better": on the surface, it offers many of the perks of a tablet. There's a 1.2MP front camera for video calls, a 5MP back cam with a LED flash for standard pictures, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and up to 1GB of RAM.

Of course, when you take into consideration that the Eee Pad Slider packs either a 16GB or 32GB solid-state drive and is slated to run Android 3.0 on Nvidia's Tegra 2 CPU/GPU combo for overall smooth graphics performance and 1080p video playback, the device may start to enter a whole new league.

The Eee Pad Slider will retail between $499 - $799 starting in May.

Check out a gallery and full specs below and come back for our inevitable hands-on at CES 2011.

Full Specs

OS: Android 3.0
CPU/GPU: Nvidia Tegra 2 
Memory Options: 512MB/1GB
Storage Options: 16GB/32GB
Connectivity: Bluetooth 2.1+EDR, WLAN 802.11 b/g/n, USB 2.0
Display: 10.1-inch Capacitive WSVGA 1280x800
Camera: 1.2MP front camera, 5MP rear camera with Flash LED
Ports: miniUSB, headphone, mic-in, microSD card reader, miniHDMI