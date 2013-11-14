Amazon Will Personalize Your Kindle Case

Sure you could get a prefab case for your Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Fire HD or Kindle Fire HDX. But the range of cases available may not truly depict your sense of style. Amazon will now let you personalize a cover for free with your own photos or by choosing from a library of images, designs or patterns.

“With this new service, we’re making it possible for customers to dream up virtually any design and seamlessly turn it into a Kindle cover — at no additional cost,” said Peter Larsen, Vice President, Amazon Kindle in a statement. “We’re excited to bring this all-new technology to Kindle accessories and we can’t wait to see what customers come up with.”

While personalizing won't cost you, the case will. To get your own, visit www.amazon.com/kindlecreateyourown and then pick your device and case. Prices range from $16.99 for a Kindle Paperwhite Decal Girl skin to $49.99 for an Origami case by Amazon. The Origami cases are available for all of Amazon's devices, and feature a magnetic, folding stand for use in portrait and landscape positions. Plus, the Kindle Fire HDX magnetically attaches to the polyurethane folio.

If you don't upload your own photo, you can select from the library that includes popular comics, movie and TV shows, Peanuts, National Geographic and Breaking Bad.