Amazon Kindle Fire HD Customers Can't Opt Out of Ads

Contrary to its previous statement to Engadget, Amazon told CNET today that even if customers are willing to pay to remove ads from their new Kindle Fire HD's lock screen, too bad, they can't. Although these Special Offers previously existed on Kindle products, users formerly could opt out of ads by buying the more expensive version of the device or pay more to remove the ads.

How big of a deal is this? Well, that depends on whether you think having to sit through a full-screen ad for an Amazon product, such as e-books and movies, every time you turn on your device is annoying or not. We're not sure why Amazon made a false statement only to later contradict itself, but some customers definitely won't be pleased about the Kindle Fire HD's mandatory feature.

