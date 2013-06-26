Windows Phone HTC 8XT and Samsung ATIV S Neo Coming to Sprint

Sprint is getting in on the Windows Phone party with the announcement that it will begin carrying the HTC 8XT and Samsung ATIV S Neo smartphones later this summer. The handsets will be the first Windows Phone devices made available for Sprint customers, meaning each of the Big Four U.S. carriers will finally have their own Windows Phone 8 handsets.

Priced at $99.99 with a 2-year contract, HTC 8XT carries many of the same design elements found on the company's Windows Phone 8X. Up front is a 4.3-inch display. Situated above and below the screen are two front-facing speakers, part of HTC's BoomSound audio offering. Above the display is a 1.6-megapixel camera, while the back is home to an 8-megapixel shooter, complete with multishot burst mode and an HDR capture mode.

Inside, the 8XT is powered by a 1.4-GHz dual-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of onboard storage and a microSD card slot for support for up to 64GB of memory. The 8XT also includes a 1,800mAh lithium-ion battery. We wish HTC had chosen a larger battery pack, though, as previous handsets with the same battery size, namely the HTC 8X, suffered from relatively low battery life numbers.

Samsung's ATIV S Neo, priced at $149 with a 2-year contract, sports a 4.8-inch display and comes packing a 1.4-GHz dual-core processor, 1GB of RAM and a microSD card slot. Cameras include a 1.9-megapixel shooter and a 8-megapixel option around back. Special features for the camera that we're excited about are Beauty Shot, which helps smooth a subject's skin, and Manga Camera for turning subjects into cartoons and a built-in Photo Editor.

Sprint hasn't said exactly when the 8XT or ATIV S Neo will launch, only that we can expect to see them this summer. We'll be sure to bring you updates, as well as full-reviews when we get our hands on the handsets when they become available.