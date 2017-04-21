Microsoft Promises Two Windows 10 Updates Per Year

Microsoft will start rolling out major Windows 10 updates twice per year, timed to match Office 365 ProPlus, the company said. That means that Redstone 3, the next major Windows 10 update, will ship this September.

"[O]ur customers want more predictability and simplicity from this update servicing model to help make deployments and updates of Microsoft products easier," general manager Bernado Caldas wrote on the Windows blog.

The updates will take place in March and September of each year, and each will be supported by Microsoft for 18 months. This should let IT professionals update at their leisure (perhaps even once annually, if they choose to do so). Office 365 ProPlus will have its major updates at the same time.

We don't know anything else about Redstone 3, but we expect to learn about it at Microsoft's Build developer conference in May. We also expect to see a number of the features seeded to members of the Windows Insider program. It's possible that it will include Neon, a new look for the OS.

The last major Windows release, the Creators Update, launched on April 11 with new features such as Paint 3D and a performance-optimizing Game Mode.

Windows 10 has been referred to as the "last version of Windows," and this regular update schedule points to that actually being the case. With new features being added on a regular basis, we may never get to Windows 11.

