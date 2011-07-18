Two Years Later, Dual-Screen GScreen SpaceBook Up for Pre-Order

It's never a good sign when a company's been promising a product for the last two years. But that's just the case for the GScreen SpaceBook, a dual-screen laptop that's been hyped since August 2009. According to Mashable, the long-awaited product is finally up for pre-order on the GScreen website.

Here's a refresher in case, for some strange reason, the SpaceBook doesn't ring a bell: The laptop features two 17.3-inch 1920 x 1080-pixel displays and weighs a hefty 10 pounds. Though that hardly sounds portable, the two screens slide together to form a more-manageable package.

The GScreen SpaceBook will be available in two pricey configurations. The SpaceBook 17 i5 4G ($2,395) packs a 2.66-GHz Core i5 CPU, a 500GB, 7,200-rpm hard drive, 4GB of RAM, and Nvidia GeForce graphics. The SpaceBook 17 i7 8G ($2,795) boasts the same specs but runs a 1.73-GHz Core i7 CPU and ups the RAM to a full 8GB—hence the 8G in the name.

There's something to be said for a product that makes it to market after it's already been all but dismissed as vaporware. And while we're certainly all about multi-monitor setups at LAPTOP, we'll have to get our hands on this behemoth to judge whether it was worth the wait.

via Mashable