Samsung’s Massive Galaxy View 2 Tablet Launches April 26 for $740

The big-screen Samsung Galaxy View 2 is getting ready to hit store shelves.

AT&T confirmed to Engadget late on Wednesday (Apr. 24) that the Galaxy View 2 is launching on Friday (Apr. 26). The device will be available for $740, though you can pay for it over time with 20 payments of $37 each.

This time around, Samsung has reduced the size on the Galaxy View 2’s screen from a downright gigantic 18.4 inches to a still-huge 17.3 inches, according to AT&T. The device also comes with a built-in cover that can act as a kickstand. There’s no handle in the Galaxy View 2, but the cover can also be used to tote the device around.

Despite its size, don’t expect the Galaxy View 2 to blow you away with its power. According to the Engadget report, the Galaxy View 2 will run on a decidedly midrange Exynos 7884 with a 1.6GHz clock speed. It also features 3GB of RAM and has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for conference calls and selfies. There’s also 64GB of storage in the slate.

Given its size, it’s perhaps no surprise that Samsung is bundling a big, 12,000mAh battery pack in the device. The company stopped short of saying how long the battery will last. On the audio side, AT&T told Engadget that the tablet will come with Dolby Atmos support for immersive directional sound.

Samsung’s Galaxy View cemented itself as one of the biggest tablets on the market when the first-generation model was on store shelves. However, its somewhat sub-par power made more of an appealing option for folks who wanted a simple tablet experience and plenty of screen real estate to enjoy video.

The Galaxy View 2 doesn’t appear to be breaking that mold. However, Samsung has made the somewhat surprising decision to boost the price on the tablet this time around.

While you’ll get more power in the Galaxy View 2 than you did in the Galaxy View, the device is still midrange. Only this time, at $740, the Galaxy View 2 is $140 more expensive than the Galaxy View that shipped for $600 when it launched in 2015.