Samsung Galaxy S II Slider for AT&T Breaks Cover

By News 

The Galaxy S II is one of the hottest smartphones of the summer, and it looks like the AT&T version will be packing a slide-out keyboard. According to BGR, the device has a model number of SGH-I927 and is relatively slim despite featuring a full QWERTY. That's not a big surprise to us, since the keyboard-equipped Samsung Epic 4G for Sprint last summer was also pretty compact. Apparently, the textured back cover is a bit of a turn-off, but Android fans will likely be enamored with the specs.

Like the unlocked version of the Galaxy S II we reviewed, the AT&T version will sport a very fast dual-core processor, a dazzling Super AMOLED Plus display, and a sharp 8-MP camera. We're assuming this Gingerbread handset will have HSPA+ data instead of LTE for AT&T, but we hope we're wrong. Samsung says that it has already sold 5 million Galaxy S II devices in just 85 days, and from the look of things that winning streak will continue. Stay tuned for a full review whenever this handset becomes official.

via BGR

Mark Spoonauer

Responsible for the editorial vision for Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide, Mark Spoonauer has been Editor in Chief of LAPTOP since 2003 and has covered technology for nearly 15 years. Mark speaks at key tech industry events and makes regular media appearances on CNBC, Fox and CNN. Mark was previously reviews editor at Mobile Computing, and his work has appeared in Wired, Popular Science and Inc.