If you have a Samsung phone, you may soon be able to stop worrying about typing in your password on your Windows PC all the time. That's all thanks to a service called Samsung Flow.

What is Samsung Flow, and how does it work?

Samsung Flow is an app for certain Android smartphones that lets you unlock the company's Galaxy Tab Pro S without a password. Instead, you use the fingerprint reader on your smartphone. It also allows for easy notification syncing and quick mobile hotspot setup. With the Tab Pro S, you just download the app on your phone and pair the two devices over NFC and you're ready to go.

Which phones support it?

According to download page, the app only works on Samsung's Galaxy S6, S6 Edge, S6 Edge+, Note 5, S7, S7 Edge, and 2016 versions of the A7 and A5. It seems likely that the Galaxy S8 will be added to the list when it releases.

MORE: Best Samsung Laptops

When will it work with all Windows 10 PCs?

Right now, Flow works exclusively with the Galaxy Tab Pro S, which you set up by downloading the app and pairing the devices over NFC.

But a report from SamMobile suggests that the app will work with all Windows 10 PCs soon, possibly in April when the Windows 10 Creators Update is expected to drop. The setup might change a bit, as the majority of laptops and pretty much all desktops don't have NFC for pairing. It's possible that changes to Windows Hello will make the pairing easier and allow all PCs to use a phone as a proxy fingerprint reader.

Samsung Laptop Guide