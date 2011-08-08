MSI WindPad 110W Now Available for $599

Looking for a Windows 7 tablet? Then look no further than Newegg or ExcaliberPC. That's where you can pick up an MSI WindPad 110W for $599, Netbooknews.com points out. That's the same price Samsung's 32GB Wi-Fi only Samsung Galaxy Tab is selling for, but the 10-inch WindPad runs WIndows 7 and is the first mass market tablet to use AMD's Z-Series Fusion chips with integrated Radeon graphics.

Measuring .61-inches thick, the 3.3-pound WindPad offers a 1280 x 800 resolution display, 4GB of DDR3 memory, and a 32GB solid-state hard drive. On the security side, the WindPad features a TPM security chip, as well as MSI's EasyFace biometric software. Both the tablet's front and back feature 1.3-megapixel cameras for video chatting. The tablet also includes mini-HDMI and USB 2.0 ports. You'll also find a docking port, SD card reader, GPS, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 3.0+EDR.

via Netbooknews