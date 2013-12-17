Microsoft Surface ‘Mini’ Could Feature Kinect Gesture Tech

Microsoft could be the next tablet maker to enter the smaller-sized slate market. Not only is Microsoft rumored to release a tinier version of its flagship Surface, but this “Surface Mini” could come with the same gesture-recognition tech used in the Xbox Kinect sensor.

WP Dang, a Chinese website said to be reliable when it comes to Microsoft leaks, reports that the “Surface Mini” will feature facial recognition and motion detection. The functionality should be similar to that of Samsung’s Air Gestures, but Unwired View reports that the technology is supposedly more responsive than what’s in the Galaxy S4 and Note 3. The “Surface Mini” will also reportedly ship with an 8-inch 1080p display and will run on an Intel Bay Trail CPU, meaning it could run on Windows 8.1 rather than Windows 8.1 RT.

MORE: Apple MacBook Air (11-inch) vs. Microsoft Surface Pro 2: Face-Off

There’s no telling whether or not Microsoft will actually launch a miniature Surface, but this isn’t the first time we’ve heard about the company’s perceptual tech plans for mobile devices. Last month Twitter account @evleaks, which has a strong track record with Nokia product leaks, reported that a forthcoming Windows Phone device will come with gesture detection. The functionality is expected to be part of Microsoft’s rumored Windows Phone 8.1 update, and a Nokia smartphone codenamed “Goldfinger” could be among the first devices to run on this software.

If Microsoft does decide to launch a smaller-sized Surface, the report says it could come in Spring 2014 which would line up with the company’s Build Conference scheduled in April. Stay tuned for details as they become available.

via Unwired View