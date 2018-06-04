Leaked macOS Photos Show Night Mode, Apple News

Want a sneak peak of how Apple's gonna change the Mac at WWDC today? A new leak revealed a few of the new features coming to the operating system.

This news comes from images of macOS 10.14 tweeted by developer Steve Troughton-Smith, who's got a solid track record of revealing stuff Apple's got up its sleeves. The biggest change seen here is a system-wide Night Mode, as evidenced by how the Xcode, Solar System Mac and Instruments apps pictured are showing off a dark theme.

Ladies and gentlemen, I give you Xcode 10 on macOS 10.14. Dark Appearance, Apple News, App Store w/ video previews pic.twitter.com/rJlDy81W4W — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) June 2, 2018

Presumably, this alternate look (which I asked for in our WWDC wish list over at Tom's Guide) will be a option you can enable and disable via System Preferences. Currently, only the Menu bar can be adjusted in this way, whereas this feature would make adjusted most of the interfaces for Mail, Contacts and other apps.

The images leaked also show the Apple News icon in the dock, tipping Apple's hand on porting that well-designed iOS app to macOS. That News would get its own app isn't exactly surprising, but it's kind of surprising that it's not built into Safari. Perhaps Apple is trying to get Chrome and Firefox loyalists to use this service this too.

Lastly, one of the Xcode (an app development program) screenshots shows that macOS App Store will soon support video previews of programs, just as the iOS App Store allows.

