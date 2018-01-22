How to Customize the macOS Notification Center

macOS has a notifications center that is includes extensions to allow you to get updates about whatever what you want. There will also be third-party extensions for the Notification center available from the app store. Here's how to tweak your Notification Center.

1. Open your notifications by clicking on the bulleted list icon in the upper right corner of the screen.

2. Click on the “Edit” button.

3. Drag an item to change the order.

4. In the Items list on the right, choose extensions you want to add and click on the green plus icon to add them to your Notifications.

5. Click on the “App Store” button to see third-party extensions for sale.

6. Click Done when you're finished.

