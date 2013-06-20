Lenovo Unveils New Touch Laptops With Prices Starting at $429

Lenovo wants you to get really hands on with their new line of notebooks, releasing five new touchscreen models with 10-point touch functionality. Starting at just $429, the budget-minded IdeaPads S Series is comprised of the 11.6-inch S210 Touch, 14-inch S400 Touch and 15-inch S500 Touch. Consumers looking for a mid-range notebook will want to check out the U Series, which starts at $799 and includes the 13-inch IdeaPad U330 and the 14-inch IdeaPad U430.

Notebooks in the S Series will feature a lightweight metallic chassis, third-generation Intel processors and Lenovo-branded software such as Companion and Lenovo Support. While the S210 Touch will rely on integrated graphics, both the S400 and the S500 can be configured with a discrete graphics option. All S Series notebooks will feature 1366 x 768 displays and come up with to 1TB of storage, 8GB of RAM and a flash cache for faster loading.

In addition to touch displays, the IdeaPad U330 and U430 will feature Intel's fourth-generation Haswell CPUs with optional Nvidia GPUs. The U330's touch display is available in 1366 x 768 or 1920 x 1080 while U430 consumers can choose between 1600 x 900 or 1920 x 1080 displays. Each notebook can hold up to 8GB of RAM. Storage-wise both notebooks can accommodate up to 1TB HDD with a 16GB Flash cache SSD. The laptops will also have some premium perks including Lenovo's motion and voice controls.

Each of Lenovo's notebooks will be available sometime in Q3. The S210, S400 and S500 will be available for $429, $449 and $579 respectively. The U330 and U430 are priced at $799 and $899.