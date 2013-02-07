Leading Chinese Carrier Lists Unannounced Nokia Lumia 1000 on Website

Nokia may be adding a third new Lumia phone to the lineup at this year's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. In addition to the anticipated Lumia 720 and 520, the German website MobileGeeks.de was the first to notice the listing for a Lumia 1000 on leading Chinese-carrier China Mobile's website.

Based on the current naming scheme of Nokia Lumia devices, the Lumia 1000 may turn out to be the most powerful Nokia Windows Phone 8 device yet. There is speculation that the Lumia 1000 may include a powerful camera, much like the 41 Megapixel Nokia 808 PureView, which was unveiled as last year's Mobile World Congress. The upcoming HTC M7 is also rumored to have an extremely powerful camera, which will be branding as having Ultrapixels rather than the traditional Megapixel designation.

The Nokia Lumia 1000, like the upcoming Lumia 520 and 720, have not yet been officially confirmed, so all details are still pure speculation. But as has happened in the past, devices that accidentally appear on carrier websites prior to launch often turn out to be real products. Stay tuned for our comprehensive coverage of this year's Mobile World Congress.