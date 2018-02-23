Intel's First 5G Laptops to Launch in 2019

Intel intends for the first laptops with 5G cellular connections to release by the end of 2019, it announced yesterday. The chip maker is collaborating with Dell, HP, Lenovo and Microsoft for new devices.

This comes on the heels of Qualcomm making announcements about 5G, though mostly about phones, to get 5G modems in devices in the next year.

Both Qualcomm and Intel are on the cusp of introducing laptops with eSIMs to push mobile connectivity. Ahead of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Qualcomm announced carrier and retail partners for it's "Always Connected PCs."

Clearly, these companies see cellular data taking off with laptops, and we hope to see the new 4G laptops from Intel and Qualcomm soon.

Image: StockStudio / Shutterstock.com

Laptop Guide