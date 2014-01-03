Trending

How to Reset the Kindle Paperwhite

Have you forgotten the password for your Amazon Kindle Paperwhite? Worried you'll never be able to access anything again? Never fear, you can reset your ereader to factory settings. But this process will delete all content you may have downloaded. You can redownload that content from Amazon's cloud, but you'll have to go through the set-up process again. Here's how to reset your Paperwhite

1. Tap the menu button, which looks like three horizontal lines. Then tap Settings.

2. Tap the arrow next to Registration. 

3. Tap Deregister. 

Bonus tip: You can't reset a Kindle Paperwhite if the parental controls are set up. However, you can reset your Kindle by using "111222777" as the Parental Controls password.

