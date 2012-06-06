HBO Go Comes to Amazon Kindle Fire

Beyond just episodes, HBO Go offers video extras like interviews with the cast and crew. And users can create a Watchlist of shows they need to catch up on, or create a season pass to shows they can't get enough of. You still need to be a cable subscriber, unfortunately, despite of a recent uprising of people begging HBO for a Go-only subscription option.

HBO GO® LAUNCHES ON AMAZON’S KINDLE FIRE

More Than 1,400 HBO® Titles Available for Streaming Via HBO GO App,

Downloadable From the Amazon Appstore for Android

New York, N.Y., June 6, 2012–– HBO GO, the wildly popular streaming service from HBO, is launching on Amazon’s Kindle Fire, beginning today. Available via the Amazon Appstore for Android, HBO GO consumers will be able to instantly access more than 1,400 titles, including every episode of every season of the best HBO shows. HBO GO is available at no additional cost to HBO customers who subscribe through a participating television provider.

HBO subscribers can use the HBO GO for Kindle Fire for on-the-go viewing of current critically acclaimed and award-winning series like Game of Thrones®, Boardwalk Empire® and True Blood® as well as all seasons of classic shows like The Sopranos®, Sex and the City® and Deadwood®®; plus HBO original films, miniseries, sports, documentaries and specials; in addition to a wide selection of blockbuster theatricals. For a peek at HBO GO for Kindle Fire, go to: (add YouTube link to Kindle/HBO GO promo). Follow HBO GO on Twitter at: @HBOGO.

“We are thrilled to offer HBO GO to the growing community of millions of Kindle Fire owners,” said Aaron Rubenson, Director of the Amazon Appstore. “The HBO GO app will offer instant access to HBO’s incredible lineup of shows. Kindle Fire owners already download and use apps and games frequently on their devices, and we expect that only to increase with the addition of HBO GO and all of its popular content.”

The best-selling Kindle Fire is the most successful product launch ever on Amazon.com and already a major platform for content providers and app developers to reach millions of people who love entertainment, whether its books, movies, music, apps or games. Kindle Fire offers customers a fully-integrated service with instant access to over 20 million movies, TV shows, magazines, newspapers, books, songs, apps and games. And, all of your Amazon content is always backed up and stored for free in the Amazon Cloud. Kindle Fire is available for $199 at www.amazon.com/kindlefire.

Subscribers can also personalize HBO GO through a custom “Watchlist” that keeps track of bookmarked content for later viewing and the “Series Pass®” capability, which automatically loads the Watchlist with new episodes of favorite HBO programs when they arrive on the service. Additionally, HBO GO customers get new titles simultaneously with their premiere on the network; the ability to resume viewing from the Watchlist on any mobile device including the Kindle Fire; bonus content including interviews, recaps and behind-the-scenes extras; customizable views showing titles in slideshow, grid or list format; and the ability to pause, rewind and view at their convenience.