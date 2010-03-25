Trending

Hands-on with Marvell's $99 Moby Tablet

By News 

It doesn't get much more affordable than this. The Marvell Moby is a 10-inch Android tablet expected to cost a mere $99 when it comes to market (likely under a different brand or through a carrier). It's designed for students looking to lighten their load and replace dead tree books with eBooks. But that's only part of it. In fact, we're pretty floored with what you're likely to get for the money.

The Moby packs a 1-GHz Armada 600 processor and supports 1080p video playback with HDMI output, so it should also be a multimedia powerhouse. It will feature Wi-Fi/Bluetooth/FM/GPS connectivity, high-performance 3D graphics and support for Adobe Flash. We also saw an SD Card slot and USB port.

So what are the trade-offs? The build quality of the prototype felt plasticky, though this is an early sample. And at least for the moment, the Moby can't access the Android market and has a plain-vanilla interface. Still, this tablet promises remarkable functionality for the price.

