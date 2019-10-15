Last-Minute Leak Shows Official Pixelbook Go In the Flesh

Another Google Pixelbook Go leak gives us a new view of the Chromebook laptop hours before its unveiling.

Google is expected to take the wraps off the Pixelbook Go later today at its big Pixel hardware event (at 10 a.m. ET) but we already know what to expect thanks to a series of leaks from reliable sources. The most revealing went live last week when 9to5Google posted a gallery of high-res images of a Pixelbook Go prototype. Those showed a unique looking machine with a coral-colored ribbed underside and a smooth aluminum lid.

Now a fresh leak just hours before the Pixel event shows us a final production model in the flesh. Leaked in a product still of the Nest Mini by WinFuture, the above image also happens to feature the new Pixelbook Go.

As you can see from the photo, the final version of the Pixelbook Go will have a "G" logo on the top-left corner of the lid, not in the center where it was on the prototype. You can also see that the keyboard has a darker finish than the silver finish on the deck of the notebook. This suggests that we're looking at the "Not Pink" color scheme, although we can't see the coral underside that featured prominently in the leaks. Google is also expected to "Just Black" version of the Pixelbook Go.

If prior leaks are accurate, the Pixelbook Go will have a 13.3-inch, 1080p or 4K display, an Intel Core m3, Core i5 or Core i7 processor, up to 16GB of RAM and up to a 256GB SSD. Other expected features include two USB-C ports, far-field mics for "OK, Google" commands and a scissor-style keyboard that should be similar to the one on the original Pixelbook. Google is reportedly targeting a price of $599, which would make this a much cheaper alternative to the Pixelbook.

We'll be at Google's hardware event later today (Oct 15 at 10a.m. ET) to provide you full coverage of all the new laptops and tablets along with hands-on impressions of the devices.

Credit: WinFuture