Samsung's Galaxy Tab S4 Will Steal These S9 Features (Report)

Samsung is planning to launch its new Galaxy Tab S4 later this year. And now we finally have some new details on what the company might be planning for what promises to be its top-of-the-line slate.

Someone in China this week leaked a photo of what could be a spec list for the Galaxy Tab S4. While it's impossible to say for sure whether the image is real, it suggests that Samsung will be borrowing some features from the Galaxy S9.

The leak suggests that Samsung will offer an iris scanner for the Galaxy Tab S4, bringing a feature popularized in the Galaxy S line of smartphones to the slate. This should make it easier to unlock the device.

Samsung is also planning DeX Station support for the tablet, which means you'll be able to plug it into an external display with the DeX Station and use it as if it's a computer. SamMobile earlier reported on the leak.

The spec sheet also says the tablet will be running on Android 8.1 Oreo. Samsung is also planning to use its Experience 9.5 software in the tablet, according to the software leak, which was earlier obtained by SamMobile.

Aside from that, look for the Galaxy Tab S4 to ship with a 10.5-inch screen and feature four-channel AKG Dolby Surround, according to the SamMobile report. There's no word in the leak which processor the Tab S4 will use, but earlier reports had suggested that the device would feature the older Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip and offer 4GB of RAM. It might also have 64GB of storage, according to the report.

Samsung has so far remained tight-lipped on when it'll actually launch the Galaxy Tab S4. But most industry watchers expect the company to unveil the tablet at IFA 2018 in Berlin in September.