Galaxy S4 is Samsung’s Fastest Selling Smartphone: 4M in 5 Days

Samsung created a lot of hype for the Galaxy S4 prior to its launch, and those efforts have paid off. The company reportedly shipped 4 million Galaxy S4 units in the span of five days, according to an anonymous company executive.

“At the end of April we supplied 4 million Galaxy S4 handsets to telecommunication operators around the world,” the executive said to Korean news source The Chosunilbo. To put this number in perspective, it took Samsung 21 days to ship 3 million units of the Galaxy S3, which means that the S4 has been shipping four times as fast.

The Galaxy S4 isn’t even available on all major U.S. carriers yet, but that hasn’t stifled sales. “As of Friday we have sold more than 6 million units,” the Samsung executive continued. “And we predict that we could break the 10-million mark by as early as the end of this month.”

This puts Samsung’s Galaxy S4 nearly on a par with Apple’s flagship iPhone 5, which sold 5 million units in three days following its September launch. Apple outsold its initial supply due to overwhelming demand, causing some shipments to be pushed back by two to four weeks.

Although the Galaxy S4 hasn’t surpassed the iPhone 5’s launch sales records, these figures clearly show that the Galaxy brand is continuing to grow. In even further evidence, Samsung took 85 days to ship 3 million units of the first Galaxy smartphone and 55 days to do the same for the Galaxy S2.

Samsung officially unveiled the Galaxy S4 in March and began selling the first units in the U.S. on April 26. The newest Samsung flagship comes with a 1.9-GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 chip, a 5-inch Super AMOLED touch-screen display and a 13-megapixel camera. It uses motion sensor and eye-tracking technology to allow users to perform basic tasks without touching its screen.

via The Chosunilbo