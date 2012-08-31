E Ink Gets an Upgrade in Amazon's New Kindle E-Readers

Amazon will be upgrading their E Ink display technology with their new line of Kindles, according to The Verge. The new version of E Ink will be called "paperwhite" and promises higher contrast and higher resolution, inching ever closer to a real paper-like reading experience.

The Kindle's current E Ink technology is dubbed "pearl," and was first released in the 2010 Kindle models. While a new generation of Kindles was released in 2011, including the Kindle Touch and the $79 4-generation Kindle, the E Ink technology stayed the same as in previous versions.

These upcoming Kindles will also include a back light, while maintaining their eight-week long battery life. Amazon seems happy with their prior e-reader design; the shape and style will remain largely unchanged from the previous year's design, but the new displays will be a welcome upgrade.

Along with these new E Ink Kindles, Amazon is expected to announce the next generation Kindle Fire, which should be released in time for the holidays, going head to head with Google's 7-inch Nexus 7 and the highly anticipated iPad mini (or iPad Air?). This is shaping up to be an eventful year for e-reader fans.