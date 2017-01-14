How to Disable Skype’s Typing Indicator

By default, Skype shows your conversation partners that you're typing something even before you send the message. Personally, I’m often a write, delete, rewrite, type of guy. So it looks pretty awkward to my friends when they see the "typing" indicator for two minutes and all I end up sending is "lol."

On Skype, it’s also an easy problem to fix. Here's how to disable the typing indicator.

1. Open Skype.

2. Select Tools from the bar atop the screen.

3. Select Options from the drop-down menu.

4. Choose IM & SMS from the menu on the left.

5. Click Advanced options at the top right.

6. Uncheck the box next to Show when I am typing.

