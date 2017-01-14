How to Clear Skype Chat History

There are a number of reasons why you wouldn’t want a record of your chats on the computer. No matter why you need it, Skype makes it a simple and painless process to clear all, or a portion of your chat history.

Here’s how it’s done.

1. Open Skype.

2. Select Tools from the bar at the top of the Skype window.

3. Select Options from the drop-down menu.

4. Choose IM settings from the menu at the left of your Skype window.

5. Click the Advanced options button.

6. Choose how long you’d like to keep your chat history.

7. Click the Clear history button to clear all your chat logs.

